CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $39.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.57. 348,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,406. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

