Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.12. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,231,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,737,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,098 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $6,096,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

