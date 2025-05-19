Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $31.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

