Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Savannah Energy Price Performance

LON:SAVE traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6.40 ($0.09). 2,219,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.60 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.13.

Insider Transactions at Savannah Energy

In other news, insider Andrew Knott bought 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £164,000 ($218,085.11). 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

