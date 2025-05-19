Victrix Investment Advisors Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 74,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

UNP opened at $231.35 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.