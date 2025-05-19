Victrix Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

