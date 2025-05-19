COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $27.30 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $74,000.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

