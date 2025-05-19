Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,395. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Nextracker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

