Promising Insurance Stocks To Research – May 16th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Globant, Elevance Health, Wells Fargo & Company, and Intuit are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and manage risk through insurance policies—such as life, health, property, and casualty insurance. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to insurers’ underwriting profits, premium income and investment returns from their financial reserves. The performance of insurance stocks is influenced by factors like claim frequency, interest-rate movements, investment yields and regulatory capital requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,418,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,773,610. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.49, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.97.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $19.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,457,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.82.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.75. 2,833,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.98. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $401.58 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $31.25 on Friday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,144,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,386. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.25. Globant has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $238.32.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.59. 1,730,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.76. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,037,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $248.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $9.91 on Friday, hitting $671.22. The stock had a trading volume of 889,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,664. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.84.

