Sone Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,264 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,116,000. Synopsys makes up about 2.2% of Sone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its stake in Synopsys by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 196,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $514.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.44 and a 200-day moving average of $488.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.