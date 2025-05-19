Sone Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,264 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,116,000. Synopsys makes up about 2.2% of Sone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its stake in Synopsys by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 196,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
SNPS stock opened at $514.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.44 and a 200-day moving average of $488.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.43.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
