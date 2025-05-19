473 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.38.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
