Two Sigma Investments LP Has $235.06 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.5% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $235,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,810,000 after purchasing an additional 761,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $377,901,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8%

TMO stock opened at $412.15 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

