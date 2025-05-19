UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $291.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

