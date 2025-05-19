Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $874.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,327. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $825.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $892.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock worth $6,658,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company.

