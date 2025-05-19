Space Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the space industry—ranging from satellite and launch?vehicle manufacturers to space?tourism operators and in-orbit services providers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to a rapidly growing commercial and government?driven space economy that spans earth?observation, broadband communications, exploration missions and emerging technologies such as in-space manufacturing. As demand for space?based infrastructure and services continues to rise, space stocks have become a thematic way for investors to participate in the sector’s long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.19. 42,579,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,082,011. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.94. 4,982,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $401.58 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.88. 8,432,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,298. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65.

