Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 335.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,473 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $403.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.64.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

