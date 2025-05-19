Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 2.61. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

