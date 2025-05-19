Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Issues Earnings Results

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of TRNR opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Interactive Strength has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $996.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

