Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Issues Earnings Results

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Interactive Strength Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of TRNR opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Interactive Strength has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $996.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Interactive Strength Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interactive Strength
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Tesla’s 60% Surge Should Keep Going Into Summer
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Buybacks and Big-Time Developments: 3 Stocks Making Huge Moves
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Shift Toward Stability and Selective Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.