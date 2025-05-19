Vident Advisory LLC Has $20.63 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $408,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after acquiring an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,922.70. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares in the company, valued at $66,616,766.16. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $285.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

