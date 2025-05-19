Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 750,000 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,282,000. Humana makes up about 4.5% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Humana by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 183,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.81.

Humana Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $237.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.94 and its 200 day moving average is $269.57. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

