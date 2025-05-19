Victrix Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,761 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.5% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,980,629,000 after buying an additional 284,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,081,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,505,000 after acquiring an additional 129,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,364,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.50.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%
CAT opened at $353.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is NIO Stock Set for a Comeback? Fundamentals Say Yes
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Best Value Stocks According to Morningstar in 2025
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Deere Powers Ahead: Q2 Beat, Analyst Boosts, More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.