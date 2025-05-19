Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLD. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,900. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.