3,398 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Spurstone Advisory Services LLC

Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 7.0% of Spurstone Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

