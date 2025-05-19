Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $136,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

