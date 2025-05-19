Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $39.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of REXR opened at $35.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,624 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $146,155,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $132,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $104,685,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,595,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

