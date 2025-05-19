Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 6,522 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.24.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

