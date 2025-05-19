Sone Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,000. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.4% of Sone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $195.75 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

