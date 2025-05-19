Sone Capital Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in SBA Communications by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.
Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
