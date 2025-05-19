123,492 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Sone Capital Management LLC

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,000. Waste Management makes up about 3.2% of Sone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,905 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,629,000 after buying an additional 1,151,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $205,506,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 44,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $10,143,434.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,061 shares in the company, valued at $48,212,664.23. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,124. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $229.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

