43,259 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Sone Capital Management LLC

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,304.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 181,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 175,812 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 222,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,391 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $176.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.79 and a 52-week high of $179.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,314,244.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,627,415.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $7,077,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

