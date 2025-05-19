St. Clair Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $280.54 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

