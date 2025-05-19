Soviero Asset Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Soviero Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 277.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,445 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

