Square Wave Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Square Wave Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000. Gartner comprises approximately 12.3% of Square Wave Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.67.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $447.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

