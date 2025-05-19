Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.94.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CPT opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $98.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.