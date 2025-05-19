Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.7%

TSE:EFX opened at C$9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.71. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$15.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.83.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur acquired 3,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $69,129. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.