Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Price

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE TKR opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. Timken has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $92.34.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,372,000 after buying an additional 959,672 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 631.7% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,883,000 after purchasing an additional 935,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $42,748,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 1,421.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 428,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

