Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. Lear has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $130.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Lear by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lear by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

