Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $86.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. Visteon has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 59,764 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $17,068,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,948,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

