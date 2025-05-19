iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $87.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.