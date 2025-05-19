BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Boosted by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.4% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $56,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,912 shares of company stock worth $202,244. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

