2,265 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Victrix Investment Advisors

Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $472.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,883.75. This trade represents a 65.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,632 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

