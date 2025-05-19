Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $594.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.96 and its 200 day moving average is $681.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.