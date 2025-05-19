Victrix Investment Advisors Invests $526,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $193.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $187.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

