Victrix Investment Advisors Takes $3.49 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.5% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $594.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.96 and a 200-day moving average of $681.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.50 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

