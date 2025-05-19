Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Globe Life comprises about 0.4% of Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $121.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $133.76.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

