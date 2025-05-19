75 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $429.20 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $429.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

