Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,220.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,191.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,009.34 and its 200-day moving average is $948.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,196.50. The firm has a market cap of $507.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.