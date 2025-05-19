Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,100.67.

NFLX opened at $1,191.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,009.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

