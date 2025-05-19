St. Clair Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 25,484.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,742,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $62.51 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.