Best Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of plant?nutrient products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—held in reserve by manufacturers, distributors, retailers or farmers. Maintaining these inventory levels helps ensure a steady supply of fertilizer for planting and growing seasons and guards against disruptions from market swings or logistical delays. Monitoring fertilizer stocks is therefore a key part of effective agricultural supply?chain management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.35. 2,006,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,216. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 11,393,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,809. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.19. 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,273. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

